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Robin Risser News: Two saves in 5-2 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Risser registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus AJ Auxerre.

Risser made a couple of saves but conceded two goals as well. Other than that, the 21-year-old made a clearance as well. Risser's next assignment will be an away fixture against Strasbourg.

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