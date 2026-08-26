Robin Risser News: Two saves in 5-2 defeat
Risser registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus AJ Auxerre.
Risser made a couple of saves but conceded two goals as well. Other than that, the 21-year-old made a clearance as well. Risser's next assignment will be an away fixture against Strasbourg.
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