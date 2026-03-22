Robin Roefs headshot

Robin Roefs Injury: Absent versus Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Roefs (hamstring) is unavailable for Sunday's contest against Newcastle.

Roefs had a shot to be back for this one, but will ultimately sit out the four fixtures in a row due to a muscular injury. His next opportunity to return will come versus Tottenham on April 12.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
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