Robin Roefs Injury: Absent versus Newcastle
Roefs (hamstring) is unavailable for Sunday's contest against Newcastle.
Roefs had a shot to be back for this one, but will ultimately sit out the four fixtures in a row due to a muscular injury. His next opportunity to return will come versus Tottenham on April 12.
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