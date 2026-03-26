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Robin Roefs Injury: Doing gym training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:33am

Roefs (hamstring) was involved in training in the gym, according to his club.

Roefs had missed the last match before the international break with a hamstring injury, adding to a four-game absence, but is using the time off to recover, as the goalie was able to step back into the gym. This is a good step forward, as he will likely then see the training field during the break as well. He will then hope to be fit when the resume play on April 12, expected to assume back a starting role once fit.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
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