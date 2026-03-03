Robin Roefs Injury: Missing from team sheet

Roefs is out for Tuesday's match against Leeds United due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "A minor hamstring injury. He stretched his leg during a save. But unfortunately, he got this injury and is hoping it won't be long."

Roefs was heading into Tuesday's game with some reports of an injury, and those claims were confirmed, forced out with a hamstring injury. This leaves Melker Ellborg to start in his place, with Simon Moore taking backup duties. A return date for the keeper is unknown, with some fearing a two-to-three-week absence, as the club is set to play next against Brighton on March 14.