Robin Roefs headshot

Robin Roefs Injury: Monitored ahead of Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Roefs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "They are working hard behind the scenes to be ready for the game. We have to make medical decisions because we still have a lot of games to play after this one, as well as an international break."

Roefs has not played in three games and remains questionable moving forward, with the goalie now a late call. This remains something for the club and fans to watch, as they are without their starting keeper, leaving Melker Ellborg to start in net. However, that could change Sunday if Roefs can reach full fitness, recording eight clean sheets in 28 appearances this campaign.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Roefs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Roefs See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago