Robin Roefs Injury: Monitored ahead of Sunday

Roefs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "They are working hard behind the scenes to be ready for the game. We have to make medical decisions because we still have a lot of games to play after this one, as well as an international break."

Roefs has not played in three games and remains questionable moving forward, with the goalie now a late call. This remains something for the club and fans to watch, as they are without their starting keeper, leaving Melker Ellborg to start in net. However, that could change Sunday if Roefs can reach full fitness, recording eight clean sheets in 28 appearances this campaign.