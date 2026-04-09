Robin Roefs Injury: Near return
Roefs (hamstring) was spotted in training Thursday and appears close to a return, the club posted.
Roefs was spotted in training Thursday and appears close to a return after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury. The goalkeeper was a starter prior to the setback and is expected to reclaim that role once fully fit, with Melker Ellborg set to return to the No. 2 spot.
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