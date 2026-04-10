Robin Roefs Injury: Option for Sunday
Roefs (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Regis Le Bris.
Roefs is eyeing the end of a four-match absence Sunday after a time out with a hamstring injury, as the club has deemed the keeper fit moving forward. This will likely end the time of Melker Ellborg in net, as Roefs is the regular starter when fit, starting in 28 games this season. In his 28 appearances this season, he has registered eight clean sheets, 34 goals allowed and 85 saves, a solid first season in Premier League play.
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