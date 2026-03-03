Robin Roefs headshot

Robin Roefs Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 5:58am

Roefs is out for Tuesday's match against Leeds United due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "A minor hamstring injury. He stretched his leg during a save. But unfortunately, he got this injury and is hoping it won't be long."

Roefs was heading into Tuesday's game with some reports of an injury, and those claims were confirmed, forced out with a hamstring injury. This leaves Melker Ellborg to start in his place, with Simon Moore taking backup duties. A return date for the keeper is unknown, but with any hamstring injury, it's usually at least two weeks, likely keeping him out until the March 22 derby.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
