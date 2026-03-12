Robin Roefs Injury: Still sidelined
Roefs (hamstring) is still out for Saturday's clash against Brighton as he is not yet fit enough to feature, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "This weekend will come too soon for Roefs, Mukiele and Reinildo..."
Roefs remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Brighton due to a hamstring injury that has already forced him to miss the last two matches. The goalkeeper hopes to resume training next week and target a return for the match against Newcastle United, but in the meantime Melker Ellborg is expected to continue starting in goal.
