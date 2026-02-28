Robin Roefs News: Allows one

Roefs made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Roefs made four saves whole allowing just a goal against the cherries on Saturday. He's held two clean sheets in the last six appearances, only making 12 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Leeds for the next game on Tuesday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.