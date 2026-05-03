Robin Roefs News: Allows one against Wolves

Roefs recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Roefs had a solid match with his six saves Saturday but was unable to keep the clean sheet, allowing a second-half goal. This keeps the goalie three games removed from his last clean sheet, staying at nine in 32 appearances this season. He will now prepare for a much more difficult match, facing a hot Manchester United on May 9.