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Robin Roefs News: Allows one against Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Roefs recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Roefs had a solid match with his six saves Saturday but was unable to keep the clean sheet, allowing a second-half goal. This keeps the goalie three games removed from his last clean sheet, staying at nine in 32 appearances this season. He will now prepare for a much more difficult match, facing a hot Manchester United on May 9.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
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