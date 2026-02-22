Robin Roefs headshot

Robin Roefs News: Allows three Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Roefs allowed three goals while making a save during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham.

Roefs allowed all three goals in the second half as Sunderland dropped all three points. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for five saves over his last three league starts. Sunderland take on Bournemouth away Saturday.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
More Stats & News
