Robin Roefs News: Allows three Sunday
Roefs allowed three goals while making a save during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Fulham.
Roefs allowed all three goals in the second half as Sunderland dropped all three points. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for five saves over his last three league starts. Sunderland take on Bournemouth away Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Roefs See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1111 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Roefs See More