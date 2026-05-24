Robin Roefs News: Beaten once versus Chelsea
Roefs recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.
Roefs was moderately tested Sunday and had a couple of decent reactions, although he struggled when a distant strike ultimately denied him a clean sheet. He ended the season on a positive run, allowing only three goals over his final four matches. His final averages of 3.1 saves and 1.3 goals allowed per game and total of 10 clean sheets in 35 starts reflect a productive first Premier League campaign, during which he served as the first-choice goalkeeper for a Sunderland side that vastly outperformed expectations.
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