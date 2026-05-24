Robin Roefs headshot

Robin Roefs News: Beaten once versus Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Roefs recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.

Roefs was moderately tested Sunday and had a couple of decent reactions, although he struggled when a distant strike ultimately denied him a clean sheet. He ended the season on a positive run, allowing only three goals over his final four matches. His final averages of 3.1 saves and 1.3 goals allowed per game and total of 10 clean sheets in 35 starts reflect a productive first Premier League campaign, during which he served as the first-choice goalkeeper for a Sunderland side that vastly outperformed expectations.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Roefs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Roefs See More
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 24
SOC
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
SOC
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago