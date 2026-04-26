Robin Roefs News: Blown away in loss

Roefs had two saves and allowed five goals in Friday's 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Roefs conceded five goals on just six shots against in one of his worst individual performances of the season. One of those goals was an own goal from Trai Hume, but that will do little to make Roefs happier during the one-sided loss. He will hope to bounce back in the closing stages of the Premier League campaign.