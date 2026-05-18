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Robin Roefs News: Concedes one against Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Roefs made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Everton.

Roefs made three saves Sunday but was unable to complete the clean sheet, allowing a goal just ahead of halftime. This keeps him at 10 clean sheets this season, with his last coming in their last contest. The goalie now looks to end a solid first campaign in the Premier League, set to face Chelsea on May 24.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
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