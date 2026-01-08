Roefs was forced into action almost immediately, tipping Kevin Schade's early lob over the bar inside the opening minute. He was then beaten on the half hour when Vitaly Janelt's through ball released Igor Thiago, who rounded him and finished for the opener. After Enzo Le Fee's penalty miss, Roefs was exposed again, conceding twice while making three saves and a season high three clearances. The goalie will look to show a better face in the next Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Jan. 17.