Robin Roefs News: Keeps clean sheet in return
Roefs made seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Roefs made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing the last month with a hamstring injury. He put on an impressive display, making a season-high seven saves in his ninth clean sheet of the season. Next up he faces a more difficult matchup at Aston Villa, a side which has scored 43 goals across 32 matches this season.
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