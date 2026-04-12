Robin Roefs News: Keeps clean sheet in return

Roefs made seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Roefs made his return to the pitch Sunday after missing the last month with a hamstring injury. He put on an impressive display, making a season-high seven saves in his ninth clean sheet of the season. Next up he faces a more difficult matchup at Aston Villa, a side which has scored 43 goals across 32 matches this season.