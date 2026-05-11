Robin Roefs News: One save in clean sheet

Roefs recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester United.

Roefs was largely untested during the 90 minutes but came up with a crucial late save, denying Matheus Cunha in stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet. The shutout comes as a welcome boost after a difficult run that saw 10 goals conceded across the previous three games. He will return to action on Sunday against Everton.