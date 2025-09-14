Roefs made six saves to preserve the clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, denying Daichi Kamada, Jean-Philippe Mateta and late substitute Christantus Uche in the second half. The goalkeeper was booked for time-wasting in the 77th minute as Sunderland rode out sustained pressure. Roefs has now secured two clean sheets in his first four Premier League games, making 13 saves in total and conceding three goals. The goalkeeper will look to build on those performances for Sunday's clash against Aston Villa.