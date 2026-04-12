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Robin Roefs News: Starts in net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Roefs (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Roefs is back in the mix Sunday and wasting no time getting back to his starting role, with the goalie immediately an option from the starting XI. He should remain in this role moving forward, recording eight clean sheets and 85 saves in 28 appearances this season.

Robin Roefs
Sunderland
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