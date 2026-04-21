Robin Roefs News: Three saves but concedes four
Roefs had three saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Aston Villa.
Roefs made three saves as his side fell to a 4-3 defeat away to Aston Villa. He had returned in the game against Spurs and made seven saves in a clean sheet win. He has faced seven shots on target in both games, but has made 10 saves across the two. So far this season, he has kept nine clean sheets in his 30 Premier League games, averaging over three saves a game in the league.
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