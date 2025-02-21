Robin Zentner Injury: Late call for Saturday

Zentner has picked up an illness this week and trained for only around 25 minutes on Thursday. He is likely to be a late call for Saturday, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference.

Zentner contracted an infection similar to the flu earlier this week and trained for less than an hour on Thursday, making him a doubt for Saturday's game against St. Pauli. He will be a late call for the match, with Lasse Finn Riess likely to replace him in goal if he is unable to play.