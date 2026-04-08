Robin Zentner headshot

Robin Zentner Injury: Near return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Zentner (groin) was spotted in training Wednesday and appears close to a return, the club posted.

Zentner was spotted in training Wednesday and could be nearing a return after a four-month absence due to injury. The goalkeeper was an undisputed starter prior to the setback and is likely to reclaim the No. 1 role from Daniel Batz once fully fit.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
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