Robin Zentner Injury: Near return
Zentner (groin) was spotted in training Wednesday and appears close to a return, the club posted.
Zentner was spotted in training Wednesday and could be nearing a return after a four-month absence due to injury. The goalkeeper was an undisputed starter prior to the setback and is likely to reclaim the No. 1 role from Daniel Batz once fully fit.
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