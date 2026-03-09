Robin Zentner headshot

Robin Zentner Injury: Should return in March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Zentner (groin) is progressing well and should return in March, according to Sporting Director Niko Bungert, per BILD.

Zentner has been working his way back from a recurring groin injury that has sidelined him since late November, but there has been encouraging progress and the goalkeeper is now tracking toward a return in March. It remains unclear whether he will be ready to make the squad for Sunday's clash with Bremen or if the matchup against Frankfurt on March. 22. is the more realistic target. In the meantime, Daniel Batz will continue to handle starting duties between the posts until Zentner is fully fit.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Zentner See More
