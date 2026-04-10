Robin Zentner headshot

Robin Zentner Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Zentner (groin) is out for Sunday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Urs Fischer. "He was able to participate in the player set training again today, but it is not yet an issue for Sunday."

Zentner is nearing a return and continuing to train, but is not yet an option, another game out for the keeper as his absence extends back to Nov. 21. This leaves his return up in the air moving forward, seemingly ready to make a return in any coming week if his health permits it.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Zentner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robin Zentner See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
SOC
Sorare 2022/23 Bundesliga Goalkeeper Rankings
Author Image
Ian Faletti
July 22, 2022
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund v. Mainz Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund v. Mainz Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 16, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: RB Leipzig at Mainz Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: RB Leipzig at Mainz Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 23, 2020
Betting on Bundesliga: Gameweek 26
SOC
Betting on Bundesliga: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 8, 2020