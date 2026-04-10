Robin Zentner Injury: Still out

Zentner (groin) is out for Sunday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Urs Fischer. "He was able to participate in the player set training again today, but it is not yet an issue for Sunday."

Zentner is nearing a return and continuing to train, but is not yet an option, another game out for the keeper as his absence extends back to Nov. 21. This leaves his return up in the air moving forward, seemingly ready to make a return in any coming week if his health permits it.