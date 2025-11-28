Zentner suffered an adductor injury after a clash with an opponent and was forced off in the 24th minute of Thursday's win against Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League. The starting goalkeeper of Mainz will undergo an MRI on Friday to know the extend of the issue but both the Sporting Director and coach Bo Henriksen are pessimistic about his chances of being available for Sunday's clash against Freiburg. If he has to miss time to recover, Lasse Finn Reiss will be the one replacing him in goal until he returns.