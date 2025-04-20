Robin Zentner News: Allows two against Wolfsburg
Zentner had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg.
Zentner didn't have his best outing Saturday, only making two saves while conceding two in the draw. This makes it seven straight games since his last goal clean sheet, with nine in 30 appearances this season. He will look to make it double digits before the end of the season, although it likely won't come next match when facing Bayern.
