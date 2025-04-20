Fantasy Soccer
Robin Zentner

Robin Zentner News: Allows two against Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Zentner had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg.

Zentner didn't have his best outing Saturday, only making two saves while conceding two in the draw. This makes it seven straight games since his last goal clean sheet, with nine in 30 appearances this season. He will look to make it double digits before the end of the season, although it likely won't come next match when facing Bayern.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05

