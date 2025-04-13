Fantasy Soccer
Robin Zentner headshot

Robin Zentner News: Concedes twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Zentner registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Hoffenheim.

Zentner conceded two goals Saturday, both of which were scored by Andrej Kramaric in the first half. He has now conceded multiple goals in three out of his last four starts. He will look to get back on track Saturday versus Wolfsburg, a side which has scored 51 goals through 29 league matches this season.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
