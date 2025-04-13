Robin Zentner News: Concedes twice in loss

Zentner registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Hoffenheim.

Zentner conceded two goals Saturday, both of which were scored by Andrej Kramaric in the first half. He has now conceded multiple goals in three out of his last four starts. He will look to get back on track Saturday versus Wolfsburg, a side which has scored 51 goals through 29 league matches this season.