Robin Zentner News: Earns clean sheet

Zentner had three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win over FC Heidenheim.

Zentner was superb in Mainz' 2-0 victory over Heidenheim on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the keeper made three saves, two diving saves, and one save from inside his own box. He also made four punches, three throws, and kept his eighth clean sheet of the Bundesliga season. Zentner has been brilliant all season for Heidenheim, holding the second-best save percentage in the Bundesliga with 75.3, and keeping the third-most clean sheets. Mainz will look to their 30 year old goalie to help them keep climbing the Bundesliga table this Saturday against St. Pauli.