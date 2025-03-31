Robin Zentner News: Four saves in loss

Zentner recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Zentner faced seven shots and stopped only four of them to come away with a disappointing loss. Even with Dortmund in poor form this was always going to be one of the tougher matches on the calendar and it proved to be just that for Zentner. The goalkeeper will hope to bounce back against some weaker opponents.