Robin Zentner News: Keeps another clean sheet

Zentner made no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Zentner kept his third consecutive clean sheet Saturday, his ninth through 23 starts this season. This was his easiest of the year as his defense did not allow a single shot on target through 90 minutes versus the league's worst attack. He faces a significantly more difficult matchup Saturday at Leipzig, a side which has scored 38 goals through 23 matches this season.