Robin Zentner News: Lets in one on Saturday
Zentner made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel.
Zentner made three clearances and also registered 14 passes, but conceded a stunning strike in the 34th minute to Alexander Bernhardsson. Zentner has recorded 19 saves and six clearances in the past five games and conceded eight goals. Next Saturday, he squares off against Hoffenheim.
