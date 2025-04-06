Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robin Zentner headshot

Robin Zentner News: Lets in one on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Zentner made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel.

Zentner made three clearances and also registered 14 passes, but conceded a stunning strike in the 34th minute to Alexander Bernhardsson. Zentner has recorded 19 saves and six clearances in the past five games and conceded eight goals. Next Saturday, he squares off against Hoffenheim.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now