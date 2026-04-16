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Robin Zentner News: Returns to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Zentner (groin) was an unused substitute in Thursday's 4-0 Conference League loss against Strasbourg, marking his return to the matchday squad after an absence stretching back to November.

Zentner had been the undisputed starting goalkeeper before a groin issue sidelined him for months, and his presence on the bench is a significant step toward regaining that role. Coach Urs Fischer will now decide whether to restore him to the starting lineup in upcoming fixtures, but having one of the squad's most experienced options back in the fold is a welcome boost for Mainz heading into the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
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