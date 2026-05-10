Robin Zentner News: Returns to starting XI
Zentner allowed three goals while making six saves during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.
Zentner allowed a goal in the first half and two in the second as Mainz dropped all three points Sunday. It was the first start since November for the keeper after missing the last few months with a groin injury. Mainz head to Heidenheim for their season finale next weekend.
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