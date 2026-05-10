Robin Zentner headshot

Robin Zentner News: Returns to starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Zentner allowed three goals while making six saves during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.

Zentner allowed a goal in the first half and two in the second as Mainz dropped all three points Sunday. It was the first start since November for the keeper after missing the last few months with a groin injury. Mainz head to Heidenheim for their season finale next weekend.

Robin Zentner
FSV Mainz 05
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