Robinio Vaz Injury: Primed to be back versus Napoli

Vaz (calf) has healed quickly and practiced regularly for most of the week, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Vaz will be able to limit his absence to one match and will resume backing up Donyell Malen against Napoli on Sunday. Paulo Dybala (knee) is also back available up front. Vaz has appeared thrice off the bench since joining, notching one shot (one on target) and one interception and drawing four fouls.