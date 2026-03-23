Robinio Vaz News: Decides Lecce fixture

Vaz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one interception and three crosses (one accurate) in 39 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Vaz won it off the bench for Roma, heading it home from point-blank range in the second half. It's his first goal since joining the team. His good showing could lead to more opportunities, especially while Matias Soule (groin) and Paulo Dybala (knee) are absent. He'll split minutes with Stephan El Shaarawy, Neil El Aynaoui and Bryan Zaragoza until the starters return. He has registered four shots (one on target) and four crosses (one accurate) in the last five contests (zero starts).