Vaz switches sides during his first season in the pros and amid a breakout, as he has notched four assists and two goals in 18 matches across all competitions, mostly operating from the bench since he has started just three times. He has recorded nine shots (seven on target), seven key passes and four crosses (zero accurate) so far. He'll begin with a similar role at Roma and will look to climb the depth chart and should have some opportunities right away since Artem Dovbyk (thigh) and Evan Ferguson (hip) are currently on the shelf.