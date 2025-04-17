Fantasy Soccer
Robinio Vaz headshot

Robinio Vaz News: Signs contract extension until 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Vaz has signed a contract extension with Marseille until 2028, the club announced.

Vaz joined Marseille from Sochaux in July 2024 and made three appearances this season with the senior squad. He showed good qualities as a striker and convinced the club to sign him to a new three-year contract. The young forward will likely see increased playing time in the rotation next season as coach Roberto de Zerbi appears to rate him highly.

Robinio Vaz
Marseille
