Robinio Vaz News: Subs in late versus Napoli

Vaz (calf) had two off-target shots and two passes and drew two fouls in 18 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Vaz quickly shook off an ailment and relieved Donyell Malen late in the game, as he's done routinely since moving to Roma. The two have rarely featured together so far. Vaz has logged three shots (one on target) and one interception and drawn five fouls in four cameos in Serie A play.