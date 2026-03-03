Robson Bambu Injury: Out with knee sprain

Bambu is unavailable for an undisclosed period after sustaining a right knee sprain, the team reported Tuesday.

Bambu won't play in the midweek clash with Mazatlan and will remain unlikely to return in the next few contests. The defender has recorded only five minutes on the field over the last three games as he struggled to find his best form after an illness. All of Eduardo Aguila, Benjamin Galindo and Juanpe will look to stay active in the back line, with Julio Cesar Dominguez offering depth behind them until the Brazilian is back.