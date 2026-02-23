Robson Bambu News: Makes brief appearance in return

Bambu (illness) recorded one clearance in five minutes as a substitute during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atlas.

Bambu bounced back from a one-game absence but was limited to a backup role with Roman Torres getting the start again. Eduardo Aguila was sent off in the last game, so that could allow the Brazilian to return to the initial squad as part of a three-man central defense. He had previously made five Clausura 2026 starts, tallying 13 clearances, four interceptions, three tackles and one assist over that span.