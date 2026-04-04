Robson Bambu News: On bench for Rayados match
Bambu (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Monterrey.
Bambu is back available after playing only five minutes over the last seven league contests while he struggled with his knee injury. The defender was a consistent starter at the beginning of the season, tallying 13 clearances and one assist over five matches played. He'll challenge all of Juanpe, Eduardo Aguila and Roman Torres for defensive positions in future fixtures.
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