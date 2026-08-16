Robson Bambu News: Sent off Sunday

Bambu received a red card during the second half of Sunday's game against America.

Bambu committed a violent foul that earned him his second yellow card of the game, leaving his side with 10 men shortly after halftime. The central man, who missed the Leagues Cup tournament due to visa issues, is now set for a Liga MX suspension next weekend versus Pachuca. He'll then aim to bounce back for the last fixture of August in Monterrey. Meanwhile, the Potosinos could either revert to a back-four scheme or include Benjamin Galindo or the versatile Aldo Cruz in his place, given that Juanpe (knee) has yet to regain fitness.