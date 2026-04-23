Robson Bambu headshot

Robson Bambu News: Solid effort in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Bambu registered two shots (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Santos.

Bambu helped neutralize the opposition with a team-high tally of seven clearances while missing the target on a couple of finishes to set-piece crosses. It was his first start in the last 12 league matches after he struggled to regain form following a knee injury he dealt with in March. He could be a strong defensive contributor if given more opportunities, even though it's unclear if he'll continue to be favored in the competition for a starting spot with Juanpe.

Robson Bambu
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now