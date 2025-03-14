Rocco Reitz Injury: Could be available against Bremen

Reitz (toe) has been training with the team this week but is not yet at 100%. Coach Gerardo Seoane said in the press conference that he will be a late decision after the final session.

Reitz has been working toward his return from a toe injury and was spotted in team training this week. He will be assessed after the final session to determine his availability for Saturday's match against Bremen. Once fully fit, the midfielder could reclaim his starting spot, likely pushing Philipp Sander to the bench.