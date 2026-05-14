Rocco Reitz Injury: Illness ends season prematurely

Reitz (illness) will miss Saturday's final Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim after being sidelined by illness since the start of the week, according to coach Eugen Polanski. "Unfortunately, Rocco is still sick and will not be available."

Reitz's absence confirms that last weekend's match was his final appearance in a Borussia Monchengladbach shirt, with the 23-year-old set to join RB Leipzig next season. The midfielder finishes the campaign having contributed four assists across 31 Bundesliga appearances, serving as a consistent presence in Gladbach's engine room throughout the season. His departure at the end of the campaign represents a significant loss for the club, with Leipzig securing one of the more promising young midfielders in the Bundesliga ahead of next season.