Rocco Reitz Injury: Muscle overload confirmed

Reitz (strain) has been dealing with muscle issues over the past week and is uncertain moving forward, according to manager Gerard Seoane, per Hannah Gobrecht and Jannik Sorgatz of Rhienische Post. Rocco has been complaining of muscular problems all week. We tried to make him a stide the squad. We didn't succeed. We will try to get the problems under control in the next few days."

Reitz looks to be battling a muscle injury that has bugged him for a bit, as it was confirmed his absence Saturday was due to an ongoing problem. However, it does appear his status is at least trending up, as they hope to have him training again in the next few days. This would be a boost, as he is a starter when fit, possibly an option to face Dortmund on Sunday.