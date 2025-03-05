Fantasy Soccer
Rocco Reitz headshot

Rocco Reitz Injury: Not an option for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 2:52am

Reitz (toe) has been progressing well in his recovery following toe surgery but will not be an option for Friday's clash against Mainz, the club announced.

Reitz is not yet ready and will miss Friday's game. The midfielder will miss his sixth consecutive league match as he continues to recover from a toe injury that required surgery. Once fully fit, Reitz should reclaim his starting spot, but until then, Philipp Sander will continue to start in his place.

