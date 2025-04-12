Rocco Reitz Injury: Suffers muscle overload
Reitz is out for Saturday's match against Freiburg due to a muscle overload, according to his club.
Reitz is not with the team Saturday, as he was left out just ahead of match time due to a muscle injury. It appears to be minor though, more of an overload than anything. Florian Neuhaus replaces him in the starting Xi and would likely remain in this spot if he misses more time.
