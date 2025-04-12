Fantasy Soccer
Rocco Reitz headshot

Rocco Reitz Injury: Suffers muscle overload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Reitz is out for Saturday's match against Freiburg due to a muscle overload, according to his club.

Reitz is not with the team Saturday, as he was left out just ahead of match time due to a muscle injury. It appears to be minor though, more of an overload than anything. Florian Neuhaus replaces him in the starting Xi and would likely remain in this spot if he misses more time.

