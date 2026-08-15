Rocco Reitz News: Available on bench in return

Reitz (illness) is available on the bench for Saturday's friendly against Bayern, the club posted.

Reitz had recently trained fully with the team for the first time since his lengthy layoff following a serious illness in May, and his inclusion on the matchday squad now marks another step forward in his buildup. Leipzig is targeting a return around the first three matchdays of the new Bundesliga season, and his workload should continue to increase over the coming weeks as that timeline approaches.